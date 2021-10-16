Brokerages Anticipate Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $275.68 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will announce sales of $275.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $269.60 million and the highest is $287.00 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported sales of $121.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 127.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $993.00 million to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $920.10 million to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGY. Truist Financial raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

MGY stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.26. 2,608,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,010. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

