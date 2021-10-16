Brokerages Anticipate Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.13. Plains GP reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.64). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAGP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

NYSE PAGP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.73. 1,163,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535,834. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1,173.00 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 9.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 56.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Plains GP during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Plains GP by 79.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 17.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

