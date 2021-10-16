Brokerages Anticipate SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $902.03 Million

Analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to post sales of $902.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $891.10 million to $910.00 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted sales of $751.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year sales of $3.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SITE. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.78.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total value of $1,420,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,578.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total transaction of $3,514,717.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,809,737. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,426,000 after buying an additional 102,879 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,796,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,680,000 after purchasing an additional 624,933 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,747,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,298,000 after purchasing an additional 114,878 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,538,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,341,000 after purchasing an additional 87,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,170,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,077,000 after purchasing an additional 241,757 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $207.28. The stock had a trading volume of 241,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,205. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $115.31 and a 12 month high of $212.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

