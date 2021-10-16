Brokerages Anticipate Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to Announce -$0.74 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Spirit AeroSystems posted earnings per share of ($1.34) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($2.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.28) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPR. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

SPR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.20. 2,273,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,519. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.84. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 31,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,360,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,409,000 after purchasing an additional 51,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

