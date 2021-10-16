Brokerages Expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to Post $20.35 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will report earnings of $20.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.57 to $21.12. AutoZone reported earnings per share of $18.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year earnings of $96.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $89.86 to $101.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $109.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $99.19 to $115.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $30.93 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,661.53.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $18.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,736.03. The stock had a trading volume of 177,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,600. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,623.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,536.13. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,085.85 and a 12 month high of $1,741.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

