Brokerages Expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) to Post $0.36 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.35. Invitation Homes posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $40.18. 3,380,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,723,423. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.99 and a 200 day moving average of $37.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 103.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 88,801 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,977,000 after purchasing an additional 406,967 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 127,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

