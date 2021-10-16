Wall Street brokerages expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) to announce ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.62). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. 42.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KNSA opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of -0.02.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

