Brokerages Set AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) PT at $1,661.53

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,661.53.

Several brokerages have commented on AZO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 23.3% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in AutoZone by 1,050.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in AutoZone by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 254,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO stock traded up $18.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,736.03. The company had a trading volume of 175,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,600. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,623.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,536.13. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,085.85 and a 1-year high of $1,741.91.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $30.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 89.51 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

