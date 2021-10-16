Brokerages Set Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) PT at $349.35

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $349.79.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVNA. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $421.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Carvana stock traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $287.06. The company had a trading volume of 615,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,969. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Carvana has a 12-month low of $179.24 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The stock has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.35 and a beta of 2.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Carvana will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $46,230.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 25,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.29, for a total value of $8,308,231.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 686,157 shares of company stock valued at $235,887,356. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $1,040,013,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Carvana by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,995 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $104,960,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,624,000 after acquiring an additional 397,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $99,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

