Brokerages Set Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) PT at C$18.55

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.55.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRR.UN. CIBC boosted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.75 in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.23 in a report on Monday, July 26th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$18.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.33. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.78 and a 12-month high of C$18.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.01%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

