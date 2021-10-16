Brokerages Set Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) PT at $18.92

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.92.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DSEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Diversey in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Diversey in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Diversey by 82.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,473,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,641,000 after acquiring an additional 667,100 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Diversey by 2.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 121,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Diversey by 6.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,440,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,797,000 after acquiring an additional 86,026 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Diversey during the second quarter valued at about $602,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Diversey during the second quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

DSEY traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.95. 246,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,604. Diversey has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.56.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $650.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.14 million. Diversey’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Diversey will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

