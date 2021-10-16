Brokerages Set Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Target Price at $15.31

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of EGO stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.64. 2,106,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,220. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 96.40, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $233.22 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 420,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 49,591 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 306,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 100,638 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 98,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,051,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after buying an additional 218,935 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

