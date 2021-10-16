Brokerages Set Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Price Target at $8.59

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.35.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOL. Bank of America downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 131,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,413. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.46. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.03. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $11.43.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

