Brokerages Set Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Price Target at $90.79

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Hess stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,339,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,275. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of -166.94 and a beta of 2.20. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $92.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is -34.13%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Hess by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hess by 519.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Hess by 616.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

