Brokerages Set Senior plc (LON:SNR) Target Price at GBX 166.75

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 166.75 ($2.18).

SNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Senior from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Senior from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 177 ($2.31) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Senior from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Senior has a one year low of GBX 47.56 ($0.62) and a one year high of GBX 186.71 ($2.44). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 169.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 147.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of £681.55 million and a P/E ratio of -22.89.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

