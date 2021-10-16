Brokerages Set WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) PT at $126.50

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Shares of NYSE WCC traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.81. The stock had a trading volume of 428,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,051. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.01 and a 200-day moving average of $105.69. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $127.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.32%. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 120.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $435,675.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,101.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $119,470.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.