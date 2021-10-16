Brokers Issue Forecasts for CoreSite Realty Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CoreSite Realty in a report released on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.83 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

NYSE:COR opened at $141.61 on Friday. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $155.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,219,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,104,000 after buying an additional 136,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 22.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,476,000 after buying an additional 943,379 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,441,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,571,000 after buying an additional 74,809 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 12.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,567,000 after buying an additional 207,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 45.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,465,000 after purchasing an additional 474,075 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total transaction of $104,430.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $555,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,604. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.67%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

