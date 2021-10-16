Brokers Set Expectations for Basf Se’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BASFY)

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Basf in a report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.84 per share for the year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BASFY. Barclays upped their target price on Basf from €72.00 ($84.71) to €77.00 ($90.59) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.29 target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Baader Bank raised Basf to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Basf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

Shares of Basf stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.00. Basf has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $21.77.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $23.80 billion during the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 3.45%.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

