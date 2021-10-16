Brokers Set Expectations for Koninklijke DSM’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.77 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke DSM’s FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. ING Group upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of RDSMY opened at $53.10 on Friday. Koninklijke DSM has a 1 year low of $39.68 and a 1 year high of $55.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.7252 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

