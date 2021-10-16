Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $59.89 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $80.60. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 41.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.42.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.67%.
Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.
