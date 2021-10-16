Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $59.89 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $80.60. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 41.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.7% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $78,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 19,262.5% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 65.9% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,718,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,887,000 after purchasing an additional 682,318 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

