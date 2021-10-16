Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Grows Stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 125.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 346,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,560,000 after purchasing an additional 106,560 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period.

Shares of JKF stock opened at $66.07 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $124.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.57.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

