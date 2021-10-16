Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $68,000 Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 459 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,652,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,791,666,000 after purchasing an additional 574,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,885,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,530,497,000 after buying an additional 68,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,496,000 after purchasing an additional 524,376 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,053,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,102,000 after buying an additional 57,641 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,922,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $579,722,000 after buying an additional 818,615 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.71.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

A stock opened at $153.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.65 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.09.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

