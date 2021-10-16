Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Increases Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,542,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,140 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Discovery by 5,904.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,581,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,477,000 after buying an additional 27,122,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,965,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,506,000 after buying an additional 996,055 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 66.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,365,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,286,000 after buying an additional 6,152,257 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery by 5,053.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,510,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,649,000 after buying an additional 8,345,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.72. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

