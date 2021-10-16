Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases Shares of 4,568 RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RPAR. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,337,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,820,000 after acquiring an additional 841,448 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RPAR opened at $24.94 on Friday. RPAR Risk Parity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $25.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.30.

