Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 200 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 308,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,996,000 after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 21,475 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 162,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after purchasing an additional 44,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 371,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,185,000 after purchasing an additional 29,974 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $122.08 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $140.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.00 and a 200-day moving average of $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

