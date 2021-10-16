Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Position Increased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,640 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMTC. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 19.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

NASDAQ BMTC opened at $49.01 on Friday. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $974.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $56.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMTC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.