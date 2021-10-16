BSC Station 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.46 Million (BSCS)

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. During the last week, BSC Station has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BSC Station has a total market cap of $6.60 million and $1.46 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSC Station coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000295 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00069320 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00075469 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.58 or 0.00109961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,395.13 or 0.99750330 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,839.42 or 0.06341289 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00027728 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About BSC Station

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

BSC Station Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSC Station directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSC Station should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSC Station using one of the exchanges listed above.

