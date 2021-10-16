Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.83

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.83 and last traded at $25.36, with a volume of 34523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.35. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $55.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 81,216 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 12.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 589,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after buying an additional 64,353 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 41.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 32,576 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 432.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after buying an additional 28,285 shares during the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

