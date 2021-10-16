BUZZCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 75.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. BUZZCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $1.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BUZZCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000023 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BUZZCoin Profile

BUZZCoin (CRYPTO:BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

