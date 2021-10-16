CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAHC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAHC) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 5.65% of CA Healthcare Acquisition worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAHC. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,484,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,659,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,031,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAHC remained flat at $$9.94 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,383,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,123. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on CA Healthcare Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.75 target price for the company.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

