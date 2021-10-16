Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target Increased to GBX 225 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 225 ($2.94) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cairn Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 249.20 ($3.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.58. Cairn Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £954.60 million and a P/E ratio of -7.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 185.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 280.37.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

