Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $29,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 85.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,174,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,966,000 after acquiring an additional 539,555 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,815 shares of company stock valued at $10,850,755. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded up $1.83 on Friday, reaching $202.22. 1,235,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,421. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $210.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.09. The company has a market cap of $95.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.82.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.