Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 226.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,247 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,898 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Intuit were worth $37,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded up $8.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $552.16. 1,602,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,119. The company has a market cap of $150.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $312.05 and a fifty-two week high of $582.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $550.98 and its 200-day moving average is $488.55.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

