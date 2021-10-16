Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 5,750,000 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,753,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,750,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in EQT were worth $83,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQT. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of EQT by 821.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 9,169 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other EQT news, CEO Toby Z. Rice bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQT stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.83. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

