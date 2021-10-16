Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 6,246 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 6,246 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $33,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.25. 2,564,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $249.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.20.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.16.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

