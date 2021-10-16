California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.26% of STERIS worth $45,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 43.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $225.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.98. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $170.36 and a 12 month high of $226.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STE shares. Stephens upped their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

