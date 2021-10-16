California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,827,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,995 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $56,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Vipshop by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on VIPS shares. New Street Research cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Vipshop from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.93.

Shares of VIPS opened at $11.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.86. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.56.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

