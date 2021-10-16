California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $52,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 17.7% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,510,000 after buying an additional 784,371 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 19.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after buying an additional 666,505 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 101.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,266,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,390,000 after buying an additional 637,220 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 5.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,142,000 after buying an additional 212,332 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 31.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,410,000 after buying an additional 188,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $165.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.56 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.85 and a 200 day moving average of $183.60.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

