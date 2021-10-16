California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $52,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 67.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 31.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,410,000 after buying an additional 188,751 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 157.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 13,472 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 5.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,142,000 after buying an additional 212,332 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $165.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.60. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.56 and a 12-month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

QRVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Argus assumed coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.85.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

