California Public Employees Retirement System Has $46.18 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,120 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Gartner were worth $46,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Gartner by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Gartner by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT opened at $311.28 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.86 and a 12-month high of $327.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $307.97 and its 200-day moving average is $257.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total value of $609,162.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,909.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

