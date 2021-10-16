California Public Employees Retirement System Has $62.41 Million Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $62,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,601,658,000 after buying an additional 19,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,950,000 after purchasing an additional 84,466 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,855,000 after buying an additional 2,840,577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 926,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $473,228,000 after buying an additional 14,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 826,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $327,801,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $618.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.16, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $611.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $531.02. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.83 and a 52 week high of $648.72.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total value of $1,228,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total transaction of $778,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $3,610,997 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPAM. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $571.00.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

