California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of TransUnion worth $47,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRU opened at $115.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.81. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.52%.

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist increased their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.90.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

