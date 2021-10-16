California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 5,245 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,245 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Dover worth $49,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,186,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 609.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,520,000 after acquiring an additional 349,906 shares in the last quarter. RR Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,665,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,564,000 after acquiring an additional 261,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 2,534.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,465,000 after buying an additional 252,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $165.11 on Friday. Dover Co. has a one year low of $108.00 and a one year high of $176.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 35.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

