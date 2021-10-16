Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.86.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Calix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $908,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,485.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $59,301.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,869.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,290 shares of company stock valued at $3,136,701. 16.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

CALX stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. Calix has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average is $45.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Calix had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $168.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Calix will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

