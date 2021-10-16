Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 997.1% in the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,124,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,668,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,753,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 59.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,520 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 44.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,705,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,250,000 after purchasing an additional 521,664 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 32.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,684,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,056,000 after purchasing an additional 409,106 shares during the period. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.10. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

In other news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

