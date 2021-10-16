Callisto Network (CLO) Hits Market Capitalization of $30.90 Million

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded 40.5% higher against the dollar. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $30.90 million and $124,861.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Callisto Network Coin Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

