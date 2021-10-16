Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SPMYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:SPMYY opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. Spirent Communications has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Spirent Communications’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. Spirent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

