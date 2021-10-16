Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives C$41.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$41.17.

CWB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector peform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$39.25 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Bowling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total value of C$74,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$94,713.71. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Gallagher sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.57, for a total value of C$74,440.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$159,679.80.

Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$23.72 and a 52-week high of C$39.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.08. The firm has a market cap of C$3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.32.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$263.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$256.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.8199998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.62%.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.