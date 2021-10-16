Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Short Interest Update

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 776,200 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the September 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Cango by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 927,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 105,699 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cango in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,970,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cango in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cango by 339.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 270,016 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cango by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 185,583 shares during the period. 24.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CANG. TheStreet raised shares of Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of Cango stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.50. 141,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,632. Cango has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.44 million, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $3.64. Cango had a net margin of 99.11% and a return on equity of 48.38%. The firm had revenue of $146.63 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cango will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Cango Company Profile

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

