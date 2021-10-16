Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Short Interest Down 49.5% in September

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the September 15th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cannabix Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.57. 234,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,044. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88. Cannabix Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.96.

Get Cannabix Technologies alerts:

About Cannabix Technologies

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for law enforcement and the workplace in North America. It develops drug-testing devices that will detect tetrahydrocannabinol using breath samples at roadside and identify drivers under the influence of marijuana. The company was formerly known as West Point Resources Inc and changed its name to Cannabix Technologies Inc in August 2014.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.