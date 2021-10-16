Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Short Interest Down 49.5% in September

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the September 15th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Cannabix Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.57. 234,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,044. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88. Cannabix Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.96.
About Cannabix Technologies
